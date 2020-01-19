Home

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Committal
Following Services
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
John Kelley


1933 - 2020
John Kelley Obituary
John Hobbs Kelley
1933-2020
John Hobbs Kelley transitioned peacefully into eternal resto on January 13, 2020.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77077.
Committal Service immediately following at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
