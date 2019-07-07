|
John A. Kennedy, Jr.
1926-2019
JOHN A. KENNEDY, beloved husband of Mary, brother and father, friend to many, aged 92, went to heaven on July 1, 2019 afer a brief illness. John was a proud father to Jeff, Rick and bottle-washer to lap-dog Linus, a cracker-jack golfer, an expert crab catcher and was gifted with a great singing voice. He was kind to all beasts big and small and he never met a stranger. His joy, enthusiasm, broad smile and beautiful voice will be with us forever. We miss you Yonnie.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019