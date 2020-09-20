John Royce Klepper II

1941-2020

John Royce Klepper II, went to be with the Lord on February 2,2020. John was born in Houston, Texas on September 15, 1941, to John and Ola Mae Klepper. John was raised in the Heights of Houston, where he attended Reagan High School. He was married to his beautiful and loving wife of 32 years, Connie Marie Redfield Klepper. Connie preceded John in death in the year 2000. John is survived by his children and their spouses, Miles Klepper (Elizabeth Ann Klepper) and Marykathryn Mejia (Jeremiah Mejia). John has four grandchildren, Addison, Emma, Nicholas, and Matthew, and a great granddaughter, Olivia. John also has a wonderful sister, Karen Klepper Smith, brother in law, Jim, and two nephews, Stephen and Jeffrey. John worked for Pipe Distributors Inc for over 35 years. John was a devoted husband, father, and pawpaw. He loved the Lord, his family, and a good game of golf. We will always remember what a dedicated family man our dad was. Growing up with him coaching little league, attending every event, and supporting us every step of the way in our lives. We will always remember our funny and amazing dad as a Prince and the Revolution fan, a hard worker, and the most generous man we ever knew. The world is a little less bright without dad in it. Fly high dad, soar with the Angels until we all meet again in Heaven.



