John Joseph Knoblauh Jr.
1933-2020
John "Jack" Knoblauh ended his good fight and finished his race on April 11, 2020, when he was called Home to eternal peace. John's love of sports as a player, coach and fan was an integral part of his entire life. He especially enjoyed following Notre Dame football, watching baseball and playing poker. As a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church for the past 53 years, John consistently kept the faith. He is survived by his wife Rita Jean of 58 years, and was very proud of his three sons John III, Jay and Jeff. Due to the Covid-19 situation, only a private graveside memorial is scheduled at this time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020