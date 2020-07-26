1/1
John Kusnerik
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Clarence
Kusnerik
1930-2020
John Clarence Kusnerik, 90, of Galveston, Texas, passed away July 21, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born on January 18, 1930 in Streator, Illinois to Andrew and Margaret Kacmarick Kusnerik. John joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and was stationed Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls where he met Anne Elizabeth Lerner, of Henrietta, Texas. John and Anne were married in January 1955. They moved to Galveston in 1957 where they raised their six children.
John worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch as Associate Vice President and Comptroller, before retiring in 1991.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Anne, his parents, Andrew and Margaret Kusnerik, brothers Francis, Lawrence, Daniel, and Ervin. John will be sorely missed by his sisters, Delores Nielsen, and Patricia Lyons, his children, David, Lisa, Brian (Lori), Barry (Alice), John Scott (Margie), and Karen (Jeff); 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Holy Family Parish or Holy Family Catholic School-Galveston.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to be held at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon Sam Dell'Olio officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic regulations, social distancing and masks are required at St. Patrick Catholic Church for both services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Rosary
06:30 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home
2128 Broadway
Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 763-4621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 24, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mona Smith
July 24, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paula Garrison
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved