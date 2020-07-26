John Clarence

Kusnerik

1930-2020

John Clarence Kusnerik, 90, of Galveston, Texas, passed away July 21, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born on January 18, 1930 in Streator, Illinois to Andrew and Margaret Kacmarick Kusnerik. John joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and was stationed Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls where he met Anne Elizabeth Lerner, of Henrietta, Texas. John and Anne were married in January 1955. They moved to Galveston in 1957 where they raised their six children.

John worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch as Associate Vice President and Comptroller, before retiring in 1991.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Anne, his parents, Andrew and Margaret Kusnerik, brothers Francis, Lawrence, Daniel, and Ervin. John will be sorely missed by his sisters, Delores Nielsen, and Patricia Lyons, his children, David, Lisa, Brian (Lori), Barry (Alice), John Scott (Margie), and Karen (Jeff); 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Donations may be made to Holy Family Parish or Holy Family Catholic School-Galveston.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to be held at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon Sam Dell'Olio officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic regulations, social distancing and masks are required at St. Patrick Catholic Church for both services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store