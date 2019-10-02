|
|
John F. Lancaster, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.C.C
1931-2019
John F. Lancaster died on September 21, 2019, at his home. He was the son of Alban and Emma Wroe Lancaster of New Bedford Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his brother James as well as his parents. He is survived by his beloved Jean (Romani), his best friend and wife of 64 years and their seven children. John, Lisa McCaslin (Mark), Peter (Rosa), Kristine Rizzo (Daniel), Joseph, Jenifer Levins (John) and Thomas (John), 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
John was a summa-cum-laude graduate from Monsignor James Coyle High School and a cum laude graduate in the honors course of the College of the Holy Cross. After graduation from Tufts University Medical School in Boston, his four years of medical residency were interrupted by a two-year hitch in the United States Air Force where he served as a medical officer assigned to the 837th Tactical Hospital, Shaw AFB, Sumter, SC. Upon completion of his Internal Medicine residency at Ohio State University Hospital, he received an NIH postdoctoral fellowship in cardiology at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1965, he arrived in Houston to join the paid faculty of Baylor College of Medicine and became a partner of a small cardiology group at the Methodist Hospital. Four years later, he joined the staff at St. Joseph hospital. It was here that he was medical director of the cardiac evaluation unit; he was elected to terms as chief of the medical staff, and chief of the department of Internal Medicine. John was highly regard as a teacher and received awards for these efforts from students and resident staff of Saint Joseph Hospital and the University Of Texas Medical School in Houston. In 1978, he was a visiting professor at the Maadi Hospital in Cairo, Egypt. He was a Diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the sub-specialty Board of Cardiovascular Disease. However, nothing pleased him more than his receiving a certificate of proficiency in small engine repair from the SBISD adult education program.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell Street, Houston, TX 77007, with a reception to follow in the Parrish Hall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to The Houston Food Bank c/o Donor Services, 535 Portwall Street, Houston, TX 77029 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019