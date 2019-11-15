|
John Leissner
1961-2019
John Leissner passed away on Sunday, November 3rd in Houston, Texas at the age of 58. John graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1979 and Baylor University in 1984. At Baylor, he was a Member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He is a member of the First Protestant Church in New Braunfels.
John is survive by his parents Carole & Layton Leissner of New Braunfels, sister Lisa Callahan and husband David and nephew Zach Callahan, all of Fredericksburg.
A gravesite service will be held on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 am at Comal Cemetery in New Braunfels.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019