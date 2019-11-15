Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Protestant Church
172 W Coll St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Comal Cemetery
New Braunfels, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Leissner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leissner


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Leissner
1961-2019
John Leissner passed away on Sunday, November 3rd in Houston, Texas at the age of 58. John graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1979 and Baylor University in 1984. At Baylor, he was a Member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He is a member of the First Protestant Church in New Braunfels.
John is survive by his parents Carole & Layton Leissner of New Braunfels, sister Lisa Callahan and husband David and nephew Zach Callahan, all of Fredericksburg.
A gravesite service will be held on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 am at Comal Cemetery in New Braunfels.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -