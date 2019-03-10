Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
John Potter
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
John Lewis Potter Obituary
John Lewis Potter
1941-2018
John Lewis Potter passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Katy Texas. He was 78 years of age.
A visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX, 77079.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Memorial Oaks, with interment following in Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Following the services there will be a reception in the event center, also at Memorial Oaks.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
