John Lindsley
Bratten, Jr.
1954-2020
To most, he was
someone special
To us, he was everything
John Lindsley Bratten, Jr. joined our Creator on Friday, the 26th of June, 2020, at the age of 66.
He was born in Greenwood, South Carolina, on the 14th of May, 1954, to Dorothy Glennville Duvall and Commander John Lindsley Bratten, Sr.
His family moved to Houston, Texas when he was six years old. Lindsley attended Hunter's Creek Elementary School, Spring Branch Middle School, and Memorial High School. He attended college at the University of Texas when he began his first business, a fencing company that moved quickly into landscaping. Lindsley transitioned into the home building business where he and his cousin, Guil Bratten, built luxury homes in California. Moving back to Texas, he ultimately found his pleasure in real estate development. Lindsley developed Deerwood in Austin, Texas, a premier 500 unit low-income family community. In Austin, he met and fell in love with his wife, Marlene. They made their home in Houston and were filled with joy when their son John was born.
Lindsley is preceded in death by his father, Commander John Lindsley Bratten, Sr. He is survived by his loving mother, Dorothy (97 years young), his wife of 18 years, Marlene G. Bratten, his son, John L. Bratten III, Aunt Bettye Bratten, and numerous cousins. Lindsley enjoyed watching the sunset at Lake Travis, playing golf with friends, flying a twin-engine P Baron, playing the guitar, listening to his favorite music, and strolling around the neighborhood, striking up conversations with everyone he met. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.
We wish to thank the Memorial Villages Police Department for their faithful patrol of our community, Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church for their overflowing love and support, St. Francis Episcopal School teachers and parents, cousin Martha B. Owen, and close friends Brian and Cindy Atlas.
There will be a graveside service on the 11th of July at noon at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale, Houston, Texas 77023.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting St, Francis Episcopal High School. https://www.stfrancishouston.org/giving/donate
.
You may send personal words of comfort to the family online https://clairebrothersfuneral.com
.
We are grateful for your prayers.