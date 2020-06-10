John Linton
1934-2020
Passed away June 2, 2020. A walk through viewing will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in the Chapel of McCoy and Harrison. A Funeral Service will be @ 11:00 am on Thursday June 11, 2020 at Progressive New Hope Baptist Church, 3106 Paige @ Elgin. Interment: Houston National Cemetery (V.A.)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.