John Linton
1934 - 2020
John Linton
1934-2020
Passed away June 2, 2020. A walk through viewing will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in the Chapel of McCoy and Harrison. A Funeral Service will be @ 11:00 am on Thursday June 11, 2020 at Progressive New Hope Baptist Church, 3106 Paige @ Elgin. Interment: Houston National Cemetery (V.A.)





Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
JUN
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Progressive New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
