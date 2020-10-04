1/
John Linwood Goodspeed
John Linwood
Goodspeed
1925-2020
4/13/25-9/4/2020
Born in Providence Rhode Island and long time resident of Houston, Texas.
He was the proud father of 5 children. He attended Brown University in Rhode Island. He served his country valiantly in the U.S Navy. He was a gunners mate on PT boats during WW II. He worked as an electrical engineer for most of his life in the Houston and Pasadena Texas area. He was a member of The Fourth Church of Christian Science in Houston, Texas. He was very passionate about fishing, camping, off road motorcycling, working in his yard and tinkering in his shop. He is preceded in death by his father Charles Fredrick Goodspeed, mother Florence Brister Goodspeed and a son Rodney Kirk Goodspeed. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rue Nell Goodspeed, sons Brad and Mark and daughters Linda and Donna, along with their respective spouses. John was a man of great character who was loved and honored by his family and friends and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.
