John Jesse Lopez Sr.

1939-2020

John Jesse Lopez Sr. entered into eternal rest Tuesday July 14th, 2020. Born in Houston,Texas on October 6th, 1939 to Luciana and Guadalupe Lopez. He grew up in Northside and attended Jeff Davis High School and in 1958 became a lifelong Marine. Married to his loving wife, Carmen Marie Lopez for 56 years, they raised four boys and a girl. He enjoyed good conversation and had a wonderful sense of humor. He believed and often said his appreciation for those he loved and life's simple pleasures like a good T-bone, conversational debate, or birds in trees made him the richest man. He truly enjoyed 40 years of being a truck driver and retired as a member of IBT Local 988. He is survived by his loving wife Carmen Marie Lopez, son Richard Zepeda (wife-Patricia), daughter Ezette Garza (Florencio), son John Jesse Lopez Jr. (wife-Margie), son Nick Lopez (wife-Norma), son Benjamin Lopez (Wife-Deborah), 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sister Carmen Cervantes, sister Cruz Ramon (husband-Roy), sister Rosario Camarillo and a battalion of other loved ones.



