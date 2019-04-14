John T. Malone

1945-2019

John Thomas Malone, a loving father, husband, and favorite friend, was born in Houston on the 6th of October 1945, and passed away on Wednesday, the 10th of April 2019, at the age 73. He graduated from The Kinkaid School and the University of Texas at Austin where he made life-long friends. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity where he served as Social Chair his senior year. He was a Son of the Republic of Texas.

John liked family businesses. He went through the training program at Bank of Southwest, where his late grandfather Clarence Malone served as President; he worked for his father, Clarence "Bubba" Malone, at the family business, Drilling Tools, until its sale; and he owned and operated Rosecrans Construction and Overhead Door Company of Houston until their respective sales. He was a proud board member of Central Bank, Houston's longest serving independent bank, where his contributions were valued and respected.

As a frustrated architect, interior designer, and art collector, John built houses in Fredericksburg and Santa Fe filling them with Western art and artifacts.

When John was not working, he enjoyed playing golf at Houston Country Club where his late grandfather was a founding member. He was a member of the prestigious United States Seniors' Golf Association and enjoyed making new golfing friends on its 'tour'. He was equally proud to be a member of the Red Room where he will be sorely missed.

John was a great friend to many. Thoughtful and dependable, honest and transparent, he was a good listener with a great sense of humor and laugh. John never owned a hunting lease, but he enjoyed hunting on the great ranches of several good friends—which was enough for him. He had other friends who remained good friends by not inviting him to go fishing. He enjoyed watching football with his friends and family, from the Oilers to the Texans. And he enjoyed a good drink and a good cigar with friends.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Bernadet Breedlove Menking, and his father, Clarence McLeod Malone. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Barnett Malone; daughter, Catherine Megan Malone; son, Carter Davis Malone, from his first marriage to Catherine Carter Malone; daughter-in-law, Brooke Akkerman Malone; son, Justin McLeod Malone; daughter, Kendal Barnett Malone; sister, Martha Malone Key, and husband, William Orand Key, and their children, William Orand Key, Jr. and wife, Suzie, and Caroline Malone Key, and wife, Marla; sister-in-law, Patti Barnett Sidwell, and husband, William Sidwell; and aunt, Dorothy Malone Gumbert, and husband, Eddie Gumbert.

Those serving as honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Ashmore, Skipper Beery, David Brollier, Tim Brown, Harry Burrow, Louie Crapitto, Mike Dawson, Doug Dillon, Jimmy Erwin, Joe Franz, Robin French, Trey Lander, Steve Pearce, Don Rice, Mike Rose, Bob Speed, Tom Wimberly, and John Young.

Friends are cordially invited to gather and share remembrances of John with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 16th of April, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 17th of April, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.

At a later date, the family will gather at Glenwood Cemetery, which is situated on property once owned by John's ancestor Archibald Wynns, for a private inurnment.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in honor of John may be directed to Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation 609 Main Street, Ste. 2350 Houston, TX 77002; or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary