John T. Malone

1945-2019

John Thomas Malone, a loving father, husband, and favorite friend, was born in Houston on the 6th of October 1945, and passed away on Wednesday, the 10th of April 2019, at the age 73.

A more detailed and complete notice was published in this past Sunday edition and remains accessible via the internet.

Friends are cordially invited to gather and share remembrances of John with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 16th of April, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 17th of April, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.

At a later date, the family will gather at Glenwood Cemetery, which is situated on property once owned by John's ancestor Archibald Wynns, for a private inurnment.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in honor of John may be directed to Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation 609 Main Street, Ste. 2350 Houston, TX 77002; or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary