John Martin Antell
1933-2019
John Martin Antell, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his home in Spring, TX. Born in Boston, MA on December 26, 1933 to Cecil F. Antell, Sr. and Annette Antell, John moved to Houston as a young boy. Here, he graduated from St. Thomas High School, and then went on to Rice University. Upon his graduation from Rice in 1957, he joined the Navy serving 2 years on the USS Passumpsic. Shortly after the completion of his military service, he began his career in electrical engineering and met his bride of 59 years, Vernell (also known as Ginger). They married at Annunciation Catholic Church on October 29,1960.
John loved to learn and was a man of many hobbies and pursuits including oil painting, fishing, photography, toastmasters, and was a greeter for many years at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. In retirement, he and Ginger loved to travel. John dearly loved his family and was a particularly devoted Papa.
John is survived by his loving wife, Vernell "Ginger" Hohensee Antell, his daughters, Kristine Antell Peters (Richard) and Kimberly Antell (Paul Carrillo), his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Anderson, and his three grandchildren, Alexander Peters, Caroline Peters, and Samuel Peters. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Cecil Antell, Jr. Additionally, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for John are as follows; visitation Sunday December 15, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary service at 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home – Champions 3410 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston, TX 77068. A funeral mass will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am with a reception to follow. Services will take place at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Community located at 18511 Klein Church Road Spring, TX 77379. A committal service will follow at 1:45pm at Houston National Cemetery located 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038.
Memorials may be given to Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church Capital Campaign, 18511 Klein Church Road Spring TX 77379 or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019