Services Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home 13102 North Fwy Houston , TX 77060 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rosary 7:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John Constant Masterson

1929-2019

John C. Masterson passed peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 13 at the age of 89. He had remarkable dedication to and love for family & friends who cherished him dearly. He was called by many names including "Duke", "Stook", "Papa" "Grandfather" and "Daddy" – and to each one of us he was something special. Although not a man of many words, he was always there to offer support and encouragement even if just a simple "You done good." He leaves behind a great example for us to follow with his moral integrity, commitment to family through sacrifice and hard work, and his willingness to always lend a helping hand.

The son of Francis Charles and Beulah Alice Masterson he was born and raised in Laredo, Texas. He attended Texas A&M and Texas A&I, obtaining a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and attending The University of Texas to obtain his master's degree.

John served our country as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Fighter's Squadron 141, serving on the Battleship U.S.S. Kearsarge and the U.S.S. Randolph. After his Naval service, John began his accounting career in 1956, joining Main & Company Certified Public Accountants, followed by the Internal Revenue Service. John became a CPA, and with the IRS distinguished himself for 30 years earning numerous Treasury Department performance awards, culminating with the Albert Gallatin Award for extraordinary service. After retiring from the IRS, John fulfilled one of lifelong goals of having his own small-town accounting practice and opened up in Huffman, Texas.

While attending Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island, he was traveling home to Texas for Christmas when he met a beautiful girl from New Jersey. Long-story-short, one of them gave up their seat on the train to a traveling nun and they stood together talking the remainder of the trip. It was love at first sight and after writing to each other for three years, they were married. Giovanna "Gee" was the love of his life and they were married over 58 years until her passing in 2011. They had five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who all adored them.

He loved getting away with family & friends to his ranch in Hico, Texas. Whether hunting, fishing, jumping on the tractor to mow the fields, or lending a helping hand to a neighbor, this was a place for him to unwind and he loved spending time up there.

Although a CPA by profession, he was never a stranger to tinkering around with all things broken. With 5 children and a wife all driving vehicles, he was never at a loss for something to work on! He and his son John spent many hours under car hoods, pouring over Chilton's Repair Manuals as they worked tirelessly to rebuild and repair motors and engines. A determined and independent man, he took HVAC and Electrical classes at the local Junior College to further broaden the scope of what he was able to work on! He was a problem-solver and an outside-the-box thinker. He was known for his ingenious ways of repairing things which we later came to refer to as "Mastersonizing" something. His ability for these MacGyver-like repairs & fixes spoiled us and were a great source of pride for him. A time-worn and yellowed newspaper clipping remains posted above his computer that shows a man sitting hunched over a table working on something with the caption "Only a plugger would spend 3 ½ hours to repair a $9 toaster". Perfectly said.

John is preceded in death by his loving wife Giovanna, his daughter Anne Russell, brother Bill Masterson and sister Beulalys Dolce. He is survived by his sister Margaret Poling, sister-in-law Eleanor Leonard and husband George, son John Masterson and wife Julie, daughters Mary Frances Masterson, Kelly Masterson, Marybeth Marcussen and husband Jonny, grandchildren/great-grandchildren Ashley, Nicholas, Jana, Lauren, John, McKinleigh, Tripp and many, many nieces and nephews.

While we mourn the loss of a great father and friend, we are comforted in knowing that he is in the presence of God, who greeted him and said, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Earthman Resthaven. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 17, 2019