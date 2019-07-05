|
|
JOHN EDWARD
MCCLINTON
1954-2019
was born in Bonita, Louisiana on August 4, 1954 and passed away on June 26, 2019. He will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of his children; family; other relatives and friends.
All Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Wilcrest Baptist Church, 10800 Sharpview Drive, Houston, Texas 77072; Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 5, 2019