Richardson Mortuary - Houston
3201 Brookfield Drive
Houston, TX 77045
713-523-4992
John McClinton
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilcrest Baptist Church
10800 Sharpview Drive
Houston, TX
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilcrest Baptist Church
10800 Sharpview Drive
Houston, TX
John McClinton


1954 - 2019
John McClinton Obituary
JOHN EDWARD
MCCLINTON
1954-2019
was born in Bonita, Louisiana on August 4, 1954 and passed away on June 26, 2019. He will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of his children; family; other relatives and friends.
All Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Wilcrest Baptist Church, 10800 Sharpview Drive, Houston, Texas 77072; Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 5, 2019
