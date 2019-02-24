John McDaniel Sr.

1941-2019

John D. McDaniel died peacefully and unexpectedly February 14 at his Hockley home. He was born Nov. 20, 1941, in Houston. He was a longtime law enforcement officer with City of Waller, Waller and Harris Counties, City of Bellaire, and other Houston-area agencies, retiring several decades ago to devote time to his ballistic-proofing businesses. John loved God, his country, the Hill Country, Texas and Houston, all law enforcement officers and first responders, his former wives, all animals but most recently Buddy, Lil Girl, and reluctantly Maryann's cat Pebbles, travel (Disney World, New Orleans, and Mexico City in the past four months), a good steak, John Wayne, a good story or joke, Western Swing (Bob Wills), Bluegrass on the Baxter Co. Courthouse Square in Mountain View, Ark., any tenor, The Gaithers, and his Mom's piano playing. But especially, John loved his family, friends, and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his son John D. McDaniel Jr., his Mother Jane and step-dad Lou Kremmer of Waller, and his father Jasper Connie McDaniel, Houston.

Survivors include his wife Maryann, his daughters Lesa Ford (Curtis) of Cypress and Kelly Polk (Cliff) of Field Store, his brother Don McDaniel (Sherrie) of Bellaire, sister Connie McAuliffe Zidek of Canyon Lake, step-brother John Kremmer (Karen) of Waller, his step-sister Joyce Bema (Bob), his step-daughter Terry Siegmyer of Conroe, step-son Dan Siegmyer, his Aunt Ann Brittain of Dallas, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the benevolent association of a local law enforcement agency in your area or to Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094, are appreciated.

John is in the care of Canon Funeral Home. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary