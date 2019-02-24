|
|
John A. McKee, Jr.
1933-2019
John A McKee, Jr, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Waco, Texas.
John was born on January 7, 1933 to Bertie Ann and John A. McKee, Sr. in Eula, Texas. He graduated from Abilene Christian College and later owned a successful CPA firm in Houston for many years with his brother Joe McKee. He was devoted to his family and friends. He will be remembered for his humor and dedication to his clients.
John leaves behind his wife Faye, his children Jan Sanderson, Jeri Eaves, Susan Hmurciakova and her husband Stephen, Eric O'Neil and his wife Lorie, his brothers Willie, Jack and Joe and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Providence Hospice Place
300 Hwy 6
Waco, TX 76712
providencehospice.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019