John Elliott McLean

1932-2020

John Elliott McLean, 87 of Houston, Texas, passed away on June 10 surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Freeport, Illinois to Charles Elliott and Stella Blum McLean. He grew up in Scales Mound Illinois. He moved to Dubuque, Iowa to attend high school. He discovered is love for engineering while enrolled at Loras College. He was introduced to his wife Janet during this time. They were married and started an exciting life and family. They moved from Iowa to Kanas to Texas.

John loved Houston and the opportunities available in his adopted town He had an entrepreneur drive and started several companies during his life time.

John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet Norpel McLean of Houston, Texas. His children:John Elliott McLean, Jr., James Elliott McLean and wife Theresa (Tessy), Julie Marie McLean.His beautiful grandchildren: Kassandra (Kassie) and William Metzler-McLean, Jaclyn (Jackie) and Joseph (Joe) Case, John Elliott McLean III and Patricia, Josef Elliott McLean and Mathew Blumenstock, Katherine (Kate) and Rodger Garcia, James Elliott Jr. and Elyse. His amazing great grandchildren: Paul Robert McLean, Isabella Marie Garcia, John Elliot McLean IV. Stella Rose Case, Micheal Stevenson, McLean James Elliott McLean III, Roman Elliott Case, Julia Marie McLean.

Visitation will be at Earthman's Bellaire on June 16, 5 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Micheal at 10 am on June 17.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Strake Jesuit.



