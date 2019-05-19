John Michael Metts

1958-2019

HOPKINS, SC - John Michael "Mike" Metts, 60, of Hopkins, formerly of Houston, TX, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, on November 9, 1958, he was the son of John B. Metts and the late Peggy Blackwell Frye.

Mike was a 1977 graduate of Spring Valley High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He had a passion for anything dealing with paleontology. He lived In Houston, TX for the last several years where he worked as a consultant for the petroleum chemical industry. Mike was a dedicated member at Gulfhaven Seventh-day Adventist Church in Houston, Texas, where he served as an Elder.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Young Metts; father, John B. Metts (Patricia); step-father, James A. Frye; sisters, Denise Metts Stephens (Jim), Carrie Metts Whitlock (Brent), Sarah Jean Metts, and Jessica Lenora Metts.

A memorial service for Mr. Metts will be held 12 o'clock, Sunday, May 26th, at Gulfhaven Seventh-day Adventist Church, 10716 Sabo Road, Houston, TX. Services will also be held in Columbia, SC, with the date and time to be announced. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to Gulfhaven Seventh-day Adventist Church, 10716 Sabo Road, Houston, TX 77089. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary