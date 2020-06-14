John Morgan Lloyd, Jr.1925-2020John Morgan Lloyd, Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away June 12, 2020.John was born May 26, 1925 to Esther and John Morgan Lloyd, Sr. in Houston, Texas. He attended Lamar High School and Rice University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. After graduating from Rice in 1945, he served in the Navy and Naval Reserve. He worked as a petroleum engineer in Venezuela before returning to Houston. He began working for a subsidiary of Standard of Indiana in 1948 for whom he worked 36 years. In 1949, he married Eloise Richmond, the love of his life.He is survived by his wife, Eloise, two sons, Dr. Morgan Lloyd and his wife Penny, Dr. Stephen Lloyd and his wife Amanda, seven grandchildren, Justin Lloyd, Autumn Walsh and husband Vincent, Travis Lloyd, Adrienne Lloyd, Meredith Lloyd, Connor Lloyd and Caitlin Lloyd and three great-grandchildren, Brynn, Wes and Wil Walsh. John loved his family and took great pride in the accomplishments of his sons and grandchildren. John was an enthusiastic lifelong member of the Methodist church. During retirement, he spent many years teaching Sunday school classes and leading Bible study groups. He was a member of St Luke's United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Caring Ministries at St Luke's United Methodist Church P. O. Box 22013 Houston Texas 77227.