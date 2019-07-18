Home

Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church
Katy, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church
Katy, TX
John Morris Geary Ii


1957 - 2019
John Morris Geary Ii Obituary
John Morris Geary, II
1957-2019
John Morris Geary, II, 61, of Katy, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home.
A rosary will be recited by Deacon John Evanoff at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, where mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, with Rev. Martins Emeh, Celebrant. A graveside service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Houston.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 18, 2019
