John Morris Geary, II
1957-2019
John Morris Geary, II, 61, of Katy, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home.
A rosary will be recited by Deacon John Evanoff at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, where mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, with Rev. Martins Emeh, Celebrant. A graveside service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 18, 2019