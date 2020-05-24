John Motley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Martin Motley
1938-2020
John Martin Motley, 82, native Houstonian, passed away on May 18, 2020. John was born May 6, 1938. Raised in the Denver Harbor area, he graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1956. A long-time parishioner of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Southeast Houston, he was ordained a permanent deacon in 1972 in the first diaconate class in the Diocese of Galveston Houston and served in the prison ministry. John worked as a draftsman at Metallic Building Company, retiring after 38 years of service. John loved his beagles and playing his extensive collection of accordions.
Preceeded in death by his sister Marjorie Benignus and grand-daughter Grace Motley. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann, and 5 children; Frank Motley, Marilyn Boss and husband Steve, Tim Motley and wife Mary, Melanie Zelenka and husband Don, and Charley Motley and wife Terri Cole. John was also graced with 8 grandchildren, Andrew Motley, David Boss, Dylan Motley and Leon Motley, Megan Mapes and fiancé Leslie Murrell, Laura Boss and fiancé Mason Hunter, Bridget Mapes and Emma Motley as well as great-granddaughter Maddie Motley and by extended family, Adam and Joy Sweeney and their children Cailynn and Brianna.
Funeral services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved