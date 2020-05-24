John Martin Motley

1938-2020

John Martin Motley, 82, native Houstonian, passed away on May 18, 2020. John was born May 6, 1938. Raised in the Denver Harbor area, he graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1956. A long-time parishioner of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Southeast Houston, he was ordained a permanent deacon in 1972 in the first diaconate class in the Diocese of Galveston Houston and served in the prison ministry. John worked as a draftsman at Metallic Building Company, retiring after 38 years of service. John loved his beagles and playing his extensive collection of accordions.

Preceeded in death by his sister Marjorie Benignus and grand-daughter Grace Motley. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann, and 5 children; Frank Motley, Marilyn Boss and husband Steve, Tim Motley and wife Mary, Melanie Zelenka and husband Don, and Charley Motley and wife Terri Cole. John was also graced with 8 grandchildren, Andrew Motley, David Boss, Dylan Motley and Leon Motley, Megan Mapes and fiancé Leslie Murrell, Laura Boss and fiancé Mason Hunter, Bridget Mapes and Emma Motley as well as great-granddaughter Maddie Motley and by extended family, Adam and Joy Sweeney and their children Cailynn and Brianna.

Funeral services will be private.



