Resources More Obituaries for John Mott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Mott

1930 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email John "Jack" Gibson Mott

1930-2019

August 9, 1930 -

July 14, 2019

My family is publishing this obituary against my better judgment. I did not want a memorial service or an obituary (although I read them faithfully each day to be sure I was not listed). They were convinced that being an interior designer in Houston for 61 years would leave behind folks who cared I was gone. They said it was not just about me. That became perfectly clear during the last several days when so many of you stopped by to give me a hug, reminisce, and tell a joke. Thank you for the visits. When my housekeeper recently asked how I was, I told her "Slightly better than dead but not by much." Kill them with laughter – always.

Typically you read about all the deceased accomplished in their lifetime. I'm not doing that either but I will tell you that from birth in Boise, Idaho to Francis Arthur Mott and Beatrice Gibson, to design school in Los Angeles, California, to a life in Houston at Interior Trends with all of my wonderful (and some not so wonderful) clients (you know who you are), I have loved life and had a good time. I brought up a great family with my dear former wife Barbara Mott that includes daughters Steffy and husband Scott Clingan, Victoria and husband Billy Stone, and five incredible grandchildren: Evan and Ryan Clingan, and William, Jack, and Lainie Stone. My younger brother Robert Mott in Oregon survives me as well as a host of nieces, nephews, wonderful friends, colleagues and clients.

The travel was fun (everyone should go to Paris at least once) and the career was rewarding (always got a kick out of telling clients "You will learn to love it." even when they doubted me). The challenges were tough (I do not recommend driving on an overpass directly above an anhydrous ammonia tanker truck explosion) and to those who struggle with addiction you can reach within yourself to take back control with the help of those who love you.

I am thankful for my new healthcare friends and caregivers that have been so helpful the last few months. Their patience, gentleness, and compassion changed my life. I am thankful for the employees, colleagues, tradesmen, and clients that made my job so enjoyable.

God has our backs folks and now He has me. Live and be well and love even "weller." There has been some speculation that the room God has prepared for me will not meet my design criteria; perhaps He will tell me: "You will learn to love it."

If you wish, make a donation to the Christian Community Service Center's Building Fund or to a charity that means a lot to you. You could just as easily make a deposit to your memory bank of the wonderful time we had together. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 18, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries