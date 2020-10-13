John "Johnny" Lester Nash, Jr.
1940-2020
Look all around, there's nothing but blue skies... weep not from sorrow, but remember the joy gained from the life lived and legacy left to shine.
World renowned musical genius and pillar in the Houston community, Mr. John "Johnny" Lester Nash, Jr. peacefully entered into eternal rest October 6, 2020.
A walk-by visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
His Celebration of Life service will be attended privately and may be viewed via livestream on Thursday, October 15th, starting at 11:00 A.M.: watch.tfop.org/funeral
Mr. Nash was a beloved musician, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist; however, the roles that he valued most were that of husband and father. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carlie Nash; son, Jonel Nash, III; daughter, Monica Dixon; sister, Dorothy Jean Nash; brothers in law, Dr. Joseph Collins (Patricia) and Charles Collins (Jackie); many dear relatives and loyal friends.