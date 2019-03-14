John Charles Nelson Jr.

1951-2019

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, John Charles Nelson Jr. passed away at age 67 surrounded by family.

John was born on December 4, 1951 in Shreveport, LA to John and Ann Nelson. On June 30, 1977, he married Sandra Red Nelson. Together they raised a son, John Charles Nelson III, and a daughter, Hillary Nicole Nelson.

Following a career in the oil and gas industry, John passionately pursued several entrepreneurial ventures. He was curious about the world, had a strong drive to continue learning, and loved meeting people. He became a good friend to many he encountered along the way. John possessed an adventurous spirit and took any opportunity to snow ski, water ski, rock climb, scuba dive, hunt, or fish. He appreciated the outdoors and was happy in recent years surrounded by the natural beauty and peace of the Colorado countryside.

John was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Ann. He is survived by his two children, John (fiancé Chris Engle) and Hillary, his sister, Marsha Nelson Brown (husband Tom), his friend and former spouse, Sandra, and many friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at Brookside Funeral Home at 13747 Eastex Freeway at 2 o'clock p.m.

The Nelson and Brown families wish to express their gratitude to Dr. Paul Michael Sheehan and all the doctors, nurses, and staff of Houston Methodist Hospital and request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The Methodist Liver Center, c/o JoAnn Grisanti, Methodist Hospital Foundation, 1707 Sunset Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005. Please make checks payable to Methodist Hospital Foundation, memo line: Methodist Liver Center. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary