|
|
John William O'Dell, Jr.
1947-2019
John William O'Dell, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, May 19, 2019, following a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born in Houston, Texas, on February 18, 1947, he was proud to be a native Houstonian and volunteered in and received awards from numerous civic and community organizations throughout his life. He became an Eagle Scout in 1961. A budding entrepreneur and hard worker, he won national recognition for his high school Junior Achievement project while a student at Milby High School. John graduated from the University of Houston in 1970 with BBA in Management. He joined the Sigma Chi fraternity, embracing their "Jordan Standard," and remained active in the Houston Chapter throughout his life, as an advisor, mentor, coach and advocate for his fellow fraternity brothers.
John began his career at a Houston-based personnel firm where he became the youngest Branch Manager in the history of the company. His entrepreneurial spirt brought him to roles in commercial real estate, travel television, and to numerous start-ups or early-stage ventures. He was a co-founder of Tuscany Advisors L.L.C., a merchant banking firm whose clients included E-Stamp. The US Postmaster General first printed their historic stamp at the National Postal Museum in 1998. John was a founding board member of the Houston Angel Network. He served as Director of Alumni Development at UH C.T. Bauer College of Business for over eight years. He was the connector of all things Cougar. Those who knew or worked with John describe him as visionary, passionate, optimistic, energetic, generous, creative, resourceful, positive, an innovator, a tireless advocate, a pioneer and a joy with whom to work. John had many friends for whom he cared deeply.
John will be greatly missed by his wife, Brenda Broussard O'Dell of Brenham, two daughters, Monica Rosenstein and husband Charlie, Catherine Callaway and husband Clayton of Houston, sister Brenda O'Dell Yeager and husband Rick of Rockwall, four grandchildren, Corbin and Connor Rosenstein, Marian and Jesse Callaway, and five nephews, Ben, Matt, David, Jon and Tim Yeager, his mother-In-law, Connie Broussard, three brothers-in-law, Kelly, Casey, and Brian Broussard, Sr., three nephews, Brian, Jr., Nicholas and Anthony Broussard, and three nieces, Theresa Comstock, Grace Broussard and Marie Davis. He is preceded in death by his father, John William O'Dell, Sr., mother, Minnie Steger O'Dell, and his 2-year-old brother, Richard Dean O'Dell.
A memorial service will be held on August 19, at 11:00am at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive, Houston, TX 77024. Please join his family as we celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his honor to Free Wheelchair Mission at https://www.freewheelchairmission.org/donate/.
John has finished his work here. The luster of his life, his energies and his efforts will glow forever in the hearts of his colleagues, friends and family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019