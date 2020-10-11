1/1
John Oggero
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Batiest Oggero
1927-2020
John Batiest Oggero, 93 passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home in Houston, Texas. The Oggero family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. The Funeral Mass celebrating John's life will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 6646 Addicks Satsuma Rd. Houston, TX 77084. Following Holy Mass John will be laid to rest at 2:30 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery 6900 Lawndale St. Houston, TX 77023. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Burial
02:30 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dettling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved