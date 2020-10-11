John Batiest Oggero
1927-2020
John Batiest Oggero, 93 passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home in Houston, Texas. The Oggero family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. The Funeral Mass celebrating John's life will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 6646 Addicks Satsuma Rd. Houston, TX 77084. Following Holy Mass John will be laid to rest at 2:30 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery 6900 Lawndale St. Houston, TX 77023. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com
