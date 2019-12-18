Home

Deer Park Funeral Directors - Deer Park
336 E. San Augustine St.
Deer Park, TX 77536
(281) 476-4693
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapelwood United Methodist Church
11140 Greenbay Street
Houston, TX
View Map
John Papageorge


1955 - 2019
John Papageorge Obituary
John L. Papageorge
1955-2019
John Linton Papageorge, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 11, 2019.
John was born on March 3, 1955 in Texarkana, AR, to George and Julia Papageorge and spent his childhood in Bossier City, LA. John went to Airline HS and was an excellent scholar and athlete. John attended Louisiana Tech and graduated in 1977 with a BS in Petroleum Engineering. After graduation, John moved to Oklahoma City to seek his fortune in the oil and gas business but his real fortune came when he met his future wife, Debbie. While in OKC, John worked for Cities Service Petroleum, Berry Petroleum, Sohio and ultimately BP. In 1988, John was transferred to Houston which was made a home by the blessing of 3 beautiful children.
John loved sports and especially football. He took great pride in coaching his youth football team. Raider Nation brought together great boys, families and friendships which continued well past youth football.
John retired in 2015, due to his illness, after a 32 year career with BP companies. John spent as much time as he could in retirement doing the things he loved; being with family and friends, travelling, fishing, and making memories at "PapaLago" on Lake Travis as well as the "Papadome" in Houston.
John was a model of courage in his 10 year fight with multiple myeloma. He placed his trust in God's sovereignty but was determined to live as long as he could by not letting cancer rule his life. "Cancer didn't win today…I beat cancer another day" was his motto.
He is survived by his wife Debbie, his son Matt and his wife Katherine, his daughter Morgan and his son Cole. He is also survived by his mother, Julia Papageorge and sister Carol Neill. Additionally, John is survived by a group of loving in-laws, nieces and a nephew. John is preceded in death by his dad, George Papageorge.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Orlowski and the entire MDA team who lovingly cared for John.
There will be a Celebration of Life on December 19th at 2:00 pm at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, TX 77024
In memory of John Papageorge contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019
