Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
John Patrick Boylan


1966 - 2019
John Patrick Boylan Obituary
John Patrick Boylan
1966-2019
John Patrick Boylan, passed away on Wednesday, the 3rd of July, 2019 at the age of 53.
A more specific and detailed notice will be published in this Thursday's edition.
A memorial service and celebration of John's life is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 11th of July, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following are all invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 10, 2019
