John Patrick Boylan

1966-2019

On Wednesday, the 3rd of July 2019, John Patrick Boylan passed away at the age of 53. John was a loving father to three wonderful children, deeply devoted son and brother, and a caring and consistent friend to many.

John was born on the 9th of August 1966, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Peter and Melanie Boylan. After spending most of his youth in Dallas, Texas, he received his BS in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin, and his MBA from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business. John spent nearly all of his adult life in Houston as a finance professional and entrepreneur in the energy industry.

John was an avid outdoorsman, often found hiking in the mountains of Colorado, hunting and fishing in South Texas or sitting outside with friends talking about life, both casually and deeply. He was a thoughtful, calming influence on everyone around him and possessed a contagious intellectual curiosity. Later in life, through the experiences of his children, John became involved in the John Austin Cheley Foundation, as a trustee, Treasurer and Board Chair. He developed a passion for helping economically disadvantaged youth participate in high quality residential summer camp programs across the USA.

John is survived by and is most proud of his three children, Elizabeth (age 21), John (20) and Camille (19); as well as his parents, Pete and Melanie; brother, Pete; sister-in-law, Debbie; two nieces; two nephews; and dozens of cousins. Influential in his life, John was preceded in death by his sister, Chris, and was a loving uncle to her daughter, Rebecca.

A memorial service and celebration of John's life is to be conducted at one o'clock this afternoon, Thursday, the 11th of July, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

Immediately following are all invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.

In lieu of customary remembrances, John's family asks that memorial contributions in his honor be directed to the Cheley Foundation at www.cheleyfoundation.org.

We will miss John's commitment to his family, friends and community deeply.

Please visit Mr. Boylan's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 11, 2019