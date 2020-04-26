|
John Payne
1946-2020
On April 18 John Payne, devoted father and grandfather, passed away. He was born in Washington DC in 1946 to Annapolis Commander, John Payne and Frances Eberstadt from New York City. He graduated from the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey and went on to attain his BA from The University of The South and an MBA from Columbia University School of Business as well as a certificate in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University School of Journalism.
John's first business was as a Wall Street investment banker where he was part of a syndicate department which brought Storer Broadcast public. Also during this time he and two others created the little known Tradelands Program for early funding for the Nature Conservancy, which he considered his lifetime achievement.
Later years saw him in entrepreneurial telecommunications ventures. First forming a company involving Arizona radio stations followed by becoming CEO of a publicly traded cellular telephone company called Celutel.
His most recent business took him to Houston and New Orleans and Lafayette where he was CEO of PetroCom, a New Orleans based marine communications company serving the Gulf of Mexico. He served on boards and committees of various industry groups. John also enjoyed board participation at the University of Virginia as well as assisting Texas A & M University with telcom guidance and donated equipment.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gail Payne, son Brandt Payne, DVM, of Houston, and daughter Jocelyn Atkinson of Memphis and three Memphis grandchildren: Walker, Vivian and Stuart Atkinson. He leaves behind many beloved friends and good times.
Due to our unsettled, unprecedented times, the family may host a Celebration of Life ceremony sometime in the future. The family would appreciate- any who wish to remember John – to send a donation to The Houston Area Parkinsons Society.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020