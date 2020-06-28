John Philip Whitman
1944 - 2020
John Philip Whitman
1944-2020
John Philip Whitman was born the 9th of August 1944 in Americus, Georgia, and passed away at his home in Houston, on Saturday the 15th of February 2020. Philip grew up in Albany, Georgia, with his five brothers and sisters. He married Elaine Smith Whitman, his wife of 53 years, in 1966.
With a BS in Engineering from Tulane University and Masters in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Philip embarked on a 41-year career in petrochemical engineering and, later, forensic-investigative engineering consulting. He is remembered best for his colorful storytelling, recounting events from his childhood, young adulthood, career, and life with his wife and children.
He is preceded in death by parents Charles Lewis "Whit" Whitman, Jr., mother Louise Durham Whitman, and brother C. Lewis Whitman III. He is survived by wife Elaine; brothers Howe Durham Whitman (Sr.) and Donald Whitman; sisters Patricia Whitman Snelling and Marilyn Whitman Gibson; son Neal and wife Amanda, and their children Doug and Adam; son Glen and wife Brynn, and their children Isla and Rowan; daughter Ellen and husband Trent, and their children Sydney and Dylan.
Arrangements for a memorial service and celebration of life are to be announced at a later date.
In the interim please visit Mr. Whitman's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
