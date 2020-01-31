|
John Lawrence
Pike
1953-2020
John Lawrence "Johnny" Pike, 66, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 after a bravely fought battle with Frontal Lobe Dementia. He went home to his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving friends and family.
Johnny was born on June 8, 1953, in Houston, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Jimmy Pike, of Houston, Texas. He is survived by his son John Pike, junior and wife Judy, of Humble, TX; his daughter Heather Pike of Friendswood, TX; and his grandchildren Kennedy Pike (8), John "JP" Pike, III (4) and baby Piper Pike. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Glenn Smith of The Woodlands, TX; his niece Coco Mahoney and her daughters, Meritt and Georgia Mahoney of The Woodlands, TX; his niece Noelle Jahncke, husband Davis, and their sons, Smith and Pike Jahncke of The Woodlands, TX; his brother Jimmy Pike, wife Mary, and their daughter Julie Pike of Houston, TX; and many other cousins who loved him dearly.
Johnny was a native and proud Houstonian who graduated from Westchester High School and studied at Sam Houston State University. An avid Porsche lover, Johnny worked many years in luxury car trading and sales. Later in life, he worked closely with his brother-in-law, Glenn, in oil and gas production for Smith Production, Inc. and Sotex Fuels, LLC.
Johnny had an extraordinary energy and zest for life. His incredible wit, charm, loyalty, and kindness left a permanent mark on his family and life-long friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. A daredevil and gifted athlete from a young age, Johnny loved driving fast cars and racing motorbikes. He was a natural on a surfboard and on the golf course, two of his life-long passions. He chose to live his life with an inner strength and humility that inspired everyone who knew him.
Johnny is also survived by his extended family who were by his side every minute of his final years; his life-long best friend, Alan Evans; and his loving and dedicated caretakers, Max and Natalie Mancha, Ruby Johnson, Lashan Stewart Jefferson, and Monique Turner. His family also wishes to thank the amazing team at the Villages of the Heights for their diligent and unwavering care.
Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the celebration of Johnny's life on Friday, February 7, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street, Houston, TX 77004 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute or the .
