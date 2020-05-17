John Raymond Poppe
1938-2020
John "Jack" R. Poppe, born to Theodore and Christine Brady Poppe in Louisville, KY., died at home on April 28, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
A memorial service will be held later when Jack's family and friends can be together safely to celebrate his life.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.