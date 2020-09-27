1/1
John Riddle Jr.
1940 - 2020
John Walker
RiddIle Jr.
1940-2020
John W. Riddile Jr. died on September 20, 2020 in The Woodlands, TX ending a life of service to his family, neighbors, and nation. He died as he lived, with no regrets and many dreams realized. Born in Eldersville, PA in 1940 John played football, basketball and baseball for Burgettstown High School, McNeese University and the US Army.
In 1965, he moved to Houston and began teaching and coaching in Houston ISD. He earned his Master's degree in Administrative Education from the U of H. He worked as an assistant principal and principal for Spring ISD for 31 years. John's joy was to serve his faculties supporting their ideas and initiatives for students.
In 2007 John retired after 42 years in public education. Retirement came easily for John as he and Sally took many trips via cruise ships. He attended The Woodlands United Methodist Church and served his neighbors and community with his ever-present helping hands and delightful sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving wife Sally; Jesse Ray Riddile; Judith Riddile Downs and spouse; his son and family John, Sarah, Caroline, Andrew, and Isaac; his son Kenny; and his stepsons, Stefan, and Kris Black. A memorial service and receiving line will be held on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 3:00 at The Woodlands United Methodist Church 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Danville, a residential community for adults with intellectual disabilities; 10951 Shepard Hill Rd, Willis, TX 77318.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
03:00 PM
The Woodlands United Methodist Church
