John Maida Rinando Sr.
1940-2020
John Maida Rinando Sr, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1940 in Houston to Sam and Jeannette Maida Rinando.
John was a lifelong Houstonian who attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and graduated from Marian High School. He attended the University of Houston College of Pharmacy and practiced as a pharmacist in Houston for over 50 years, many of those years with his father at the family business, Alamo Pharmacy. The latter half of his career was spent both managing pharmacies and directly interacting with patients, many of whom stayed loyal to him regardless of where he was practicing.
John was married to the love of his life, Isabelle Parisi Rinando, for 60 years.
They enjoyed traveling and gathering with family and friends. They had two sons, John Jr. and James, both of whom he was very proud of and later gained a wonderful daughter-in-law, James' wife, Janette Sanchez Rinando. John loved spending time with his grandchildren, Johnny III, "his fishing buddy" and Lucy, "his little princess," and he was so looking forward to meeting his new grandson due in June. He and his brother, Vincent, enjoyed a lifelong friendship that included childhood summers in Galveston at the family bay house and later in life, weekends at their ranches in Weimar, Texas.
John loved fishing, hunting, and playing golf. He was a member of the Twenty Club, the Sacred Heart Society, and a Lifetime Committeeman with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. His family, friends, and patients rarely saw him without a smile on his face, and he was always quick to bring a little irreverent lightheartedness to every situation. John loved all of his family and friends and was always willing to help in any way that he could. He will be dearly missed by everyone.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will take place when regular church services resume. An announcement will be published here at that time. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family or to check for updates on the scheduling of services.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020