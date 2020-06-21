John Rinando Sr.
1940 - 2020
John Maida Rinando Sr.
1940-2020
John Maida Rinando Sr. passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan-of-Arc Dr., Houston, TX 77024. Mr. Rinando will be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery following services. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Cecelia Catholic Church
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
