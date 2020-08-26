John Robert (Bob) Friday

1935-2020

John Robert (Bob) Friday, formerly of Houston, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Bob was born on January 14th, 1935 to Ernest and Robbye Friday in Dallas, TX. He graduated from Oklahoma State University where he studied Chemical Engineering. He married his wife of 62 years, Jane Wilson, in 1958. After a year at Humble Oil in Baytown, TX, Bob pursued his doctorate degree at Purdue University, graduating in 1963. Bob took a position at Conoco in Ponca City, OK and subsequently managed their chemical division in Houston. After 4 years at CE Lummus in New Jersey, the family returned to Houston where Bob took a position with Wright Killen (Vector Consulting) in 1985. The couple moved to New Hampshire in 1995 and to Sarasota, FL in 2012. He is survived by his beloved wife Jane Wilson Friday; children John Friday (w. Mindy) of Sugar Land, TX, Janet Friday of Seattle, WA and Ellen Steinwachs (h. Jeffrey) of Sarasota, FL; and grandchildren Sydney and Mac Friday of Sugar Land, Sarah Elkan of Seattle, WA, and Abigail, Will and Caroline Steinwachs of Sarasota, FL. A virtual celebration of life is planned. If you would like to make a gift in Bob's memory, please consider a monetary donation to your local food bank or Meals on Wheels, where he volunteered for many years.



