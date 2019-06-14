|
John Hamilton
Rodgers
1936-2019
John grew up in Tomball and graduated from Tomball High School in 1954. He went to University of Houston for one year and left to go to work for Entex Corp. He retired from Entex in 1999. He was an avid bowler and was a member of the ABC Bowling Association. He made many friends while bowling. He was a wonderful Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. Preceded in death by his parents, Jonathan Rodgers and Gertrude Hoot Rodgers; brother, Bill Dan Rodgers, sister, Betty Jean Bryant, grandson J.P. Greer, which he referred to as "His Wild Child".
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 8:30-10:00am with funeral service to follow at 10:00am, at Klein Funeral Home-Magnolia chapel. The burial will follow at Klein Memorial Park on Hwy 249 in Pinehurst, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 14, 2019