John A. Satterwhite
1977-2019
John A. Satterwhite, 42, of Spring, Texas passed away July 29, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas on March 25, 1977 to John L. and Carolyn Satterwhite. He was a member of the Coastal Conservation Association and had a passion for fishing and gardening.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Henry W. and Peggy Satterwhite; grandparents James E. and Irma Courtney; Aunt Nancy S. Satterwhite; Uncle James E. Courtney Jr; and cousin Holly E. Netrow.
He is survived by father John L. Satterwhite; mother Carolyn M. Seydler; brother and sister-in-law Stephen T. and Marlene Satterwhite; aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coastal Conservation Association at 6919 Portwest Dr #100 Houston, Texas 77024.
A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2019