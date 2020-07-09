John Wesley Sauer

1936-2020

John Wesley Sauer passed on July 5th. He was born in Houston on July 17, 1936 to Ray George and Anna (Johnson) Sauer. Raised at Little Ranch in Almeda, TX, he grew-up barefoot and out-of-doors, coming in only long enough to listen to the Lone Ranger radio show and eat dinner. He attended San Jacinto High School and worshiped at Christ the King Lutheran Church. His parents instilled a respect for integrity and excellence that he carried through life.

John's decision to attend the University of Texas may have been made last-minute, but he thrived there, joining Phi Sigma Kappa, R.O.T.C. and Silver Spurs. He earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1959, and was one of many former students who for decades relished annual birthday greetings from Prof. John McKetta.

It was on a double-date at UT that John met the love of his life, Virginia Carroll, known to all as Ginger. They married Feb. 6, 1960. John was employed by Humble Oil and early married life saw he and Ginger living in sleepy West Texas and New Mexico oil patch towns. They then moved East to fulfill John's commitment to the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Grounds and Harvard Business School (M.B.A. '64).

A father to Linda in 1965 and Loren in 1967, John was employed by Conoco in New York City for a number of years, eventually returning to his beloved Texas. An avid tinkerer, John once built an ice skating rink in the backyard and spent plenty of weekends with his head beneath the hood of many in a succession of fun but problematic cars, including a couple of Jags and a '67 Mustang. Tinkering and technology also saw John introduce desktop computing to his fellow managers at Conoco, from which he retired as Chief Energy Economist.

Early retirement was an opportunity for he and Ginger to establish Clear Creek Ranch in Bellville, TX, where for a quarter century they raised Angus cattle and were enthusiastic members of the Bellville Historical Society, with John serving a turn as President, and the Austin County Jail Museum. John applied his energy and talents to raise funds and restore historic buildings in the area, and was also a member of Lions and a weekly bridge club.

A proud native Houstonian, he worshiped at Grace Presbyterian and was active in Sunday School, as well as several area dinner clubs.

John loved wood-working, and always had a work shop, where he turned out furniture and toys. An adoring Grampa to Caroline and Hannah, John was eager for them to know the stories of their ancestors. Delving into genealogy, John traced his family in Sweden, and Ginger's American roots back to the 1600s, establishing her connection to ardent Revolutionaries and membership in the DAR.

An enthusiastic traveler, he and Ginger would pile the family and camping gear into a station wagon and explore America, taking in the coastline of New England, the Rocky Mountains and Civil War battlefields. He stopped for each and every historical marker along the way. Later trips saw he and Ginger in South America, Europe and the Holy Land. More than once they ran into old friends from school or the Army who could pick John out of a crowd due to his extreme height.

He and Ginger celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary in a big way in February, welcoming family and the many friends made over the years. We did not know then that John would lose his struggle against Parkinson's, and are more grateful than we can say that he had the opportunity to see and say a final "Howdy, Howdy" to those who came. We are also thankful to his care givers—Beverly, Marsha, Hope and Vilma, whose care allowed him to remain at home his final months.

Predeceased by his parents and brother Ray Neal (Bettie), John is survived by Ginger, Linda and Loren (Kristi), granddaughters Caroline and Hannah, his sister Mary Heartfield (Randy), as well as nephews Steven Sauer and Wesley Heartfield, and nieces Alison Moller and Laura Holtan.

The Sauer family will hold a memorial service for John once COVID-19 has passed. We would love for you to share memories of our beloved husband, father and Grampa on the Memorial Oaks website. Contributions may be made to the Houston Area Parkinson Society, 2700 Southwest Freeway # 296, Houston, TX 77098.



