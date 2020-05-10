John Franklin Scarborough III
1942-2020
John Franklin Scarborough III, 77, of Houston passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Frank was born September 29, 1942 in Columbus, GA to John and Mary Scarborough. He is survived by his wife, Julia Conner Scarborough; children, Cathy Scarborough Sackett (Matt), Nancy Brents Johnson (David), John Franklin Scarborough IV (Andrea); grandchildren, Sawyer Johnson, McKenzie Johnson, Matthew Sackett Jr., Spencer Brents, Julia Sackett, Daniel Brents, Conner Brents, John Franklin "Jack" Scarborough V, Peter Scarborough, Maggie Scarborough, Leigh Scarborough; Siblings, Sandy and Otis Scarborough (brother), Susie and Chuck Scarborough (brother). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Frank grew up in Georgia and attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he played basketball and earned a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1964. He was also a member of the ROTC and Worthy Master of the ATO fraternity. He entered the US Army Chemical Corp in 1965 as a 2nd Lt. After finishing his duty in the armed services, he entered Harvard Business School, attaining his Master of Business Administration in 1968.
Frank had a distinguished career as an Investment Manager starting at Underwood, Neuhaus & Co (1968-70) in Houston, TX, and later was a founding Principal of Vaughn Nelson Scarborough & McConnell (1970 – 2002). He obtained the designation of Certified Financial Analyst; served as President and Director, Association of Investment Management and Research; President and Director Harvard Business School Club of Houston; and Chairman of the Administrative Board, Memorial Drive United Methodist Church. Frank was an active member of MDUMC for over 52 years. He was a beloved Sunday school teacher and held many volunteer leadership positions at the church. He was also a board member of Christ in the Tetons and a longtime supporter of Opportunity International.
Frank was happiest when fly fishing, hiking and skiing with family and friends in Wyoming. He also cherished the special trips with his brothers Otis and Chuck, and loved playing golf with his many friends at Lakeside Country Club in Houston and The Club at 3 Creek in Jackson,Wyoming. Frank was a dedicated and loving husband and father, and never missed an opportunity to spend time with his 11 grandchildren.
A man of great substance, but with a great sense of humor and quick wit, he loved and was loved by many. Quoting a good friend Frank was "a rare person that combined character with being a character". His strong faith and relationship with Christ were the foundation of his life.
Frank will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service celebrating Frank's life will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank the caring nurses and doctors at MD Anderson Hospital and VITAS Hospice in Houston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Memorial Assistance Ministries (mamhouston.org) and/or to the Caring Forever Fund at Memorial Drive United Methodist (mdumc.org/cff).
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.