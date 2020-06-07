John Schomaker

1928-2020

John Frederick Schomaker died June 2, 2020 at the age of 91 in Houston, TX. Jack was born September 5, 1928 in Minnesota to John and Catherine (Igl) Schomaker. His family moved to Oregon in the mid-1930s. Jack graduated from high school at the age of 16 and studied engineering at Oregon State University. He finished his engineering degree at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Upon graduation Jack started his engineering career at Panhandle Eastern in Kansas City, MO. This would be the only company Jack worked for in his entire distinguished career. At the age of 26, Jack was drafted by the US Army as a part of a unique group of engineers sent to White Sands, NM to work on the missile program. On completion of his military service, Jack returned to his job in Kansas City. Later Jack was transferred to Houston, TX where he became Vice President/CFO for Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company and President of the Youghiogheny and Ohio Coal Company. In the 1970's Jack served on the National Power Technical Advisory Committee on Fuels, a task force on fuel availability that reported to the President of the United States. As a life-long Republican, it amused Jack that the only President he ever got to meet was Jimmy Carter, a Democrat. Jack met President Carter in the Rose Garden at a ceremony celebrating the signing into law a fuel bill Jack helped create.

In November of 1979 Jack married his childhood sweetheart Mary Zimmeth Schomaker. With this marriage he acquired four children and two grandchildren. Jack was a devoted husband and wonderful father and grandfather. His family brought him much pride and joy and some occasional angst!

Jack and Mary loved to travel. The consummate planner, Jack especially loved the research and planning of their trips. Jack was an avid reader and studier of military history. Jack's other hobbies included his prize rose gardens, crossword and sudoku puzzles, watching baseball and vintage movies and discovering a great wine.

Jack is survived by his children, Maureen Husting, Patricia Zimmeth, Charles (Julie) Zimmeth and Edward Zimmeth, two grandchildren Jonah (Megan) Husting and Macrae Husting (David Telindert) and two great grandchildren, Henry and Sullivan Telindert, two sisters-in-law Alice Norlinger and Rosemary Donovan and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Zimmeth Schomaker and his parents, John and Catherine Schomaker.



