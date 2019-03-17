John Fisher Schwarz

1936-2019

John Fisher Schwarz, "Big Daddy", our hero, role model and mentor, was born in Houston on the 8th of September 1936. Jesus welcomed him home on the afternoon of Wednesday, the 13th of March 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles Norman Schwarz and Rebecca Fisher Schwarz and his brother-in-law Michael Clark Kendrick, Jr., and brother-in-law Glenn Edward Vaughan.

John is survived by his beautiful wife of 59 years, Cherry Kendrick Schwarz; his brother, Charles Norman Schwarz, Jr. and his wife, Rosalie and his sister, Betsy Schwarz Vaughan, all of Houston. Also survived by his son, John Fisher Schwarz, Jr. and his wife, Virgilia; his daughter, Susan Schwarz Cornett and her husband, Casey; and daughter, Shelly Schwarz Blalock and his nine grandchildren: John Fisher Schwarz III and wife Taylor, William Schwarz, Robert Schwarz, Kathleen Schwarz, Marshall Cornett, Stuart Cornett, Michael Blalock, Jr., John Blalock, and Kendall Blalock and numerous nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Mirabeau B. Lamar High School in Houston in 1954 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from The University of Texas at Austin in 1960. He began a long oil and gas career in Shreveport, Louisiana, in March of 1960 with CSX Oil & Gas (formerly Texas Gas Exploration Corporation). After a brief move to Lafayette, Louisiana, John and Cherry relocated to Houston in 1963 where he continued his career with CSX and served as President/CEO/Board of Directors from 1982 until 1988. Upon leaving CSX, John formed Entech Enterprises, Inc., a family owned oil and gas company that continues to operate. In 1989, he joined Energy Development Corporation as President/CEO/Board of Directors. John served on the board of directors of NS Group Inc., Burlington Resources Inc., Louisiana Land & Exploration, Howell Corporation and Energy Partners, Limited. He was very active in industry affairs, including Natural Gas Men of Houston, Houston Producers' Forum, Domestic Petroleum Council, Gas Producers Association, National Ocean Industry Association and the American Petroleum Institute.

John has been a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church for 55 years and served on the Vestry from 1994 until 1997. He was President of Lakeside Country Club, a member of Houston Country Club, Galveston Country Club and Kissing Camels Golf Club. John was also a member of the Petroleum Club of Houston (Vice-President), Charnwood Homeowners Association (President), Tanglewood Homes Association (Vice-President), and the World Oilman's Tennis Tournament (Director). Other memberships include the Coastal Conservation Association, Executive Association of Houston, University of Texas Advisory Committee-College of Engineering, University of Texas External Advisory Committee-Cockrell School of Petroleum Engineering, The Association of Retired Executives and AOPA. John was also President of the St. Francis Episcopal School Parents' Association and an Honorary Admiral in the Texas Navy.

An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed playing golf and tennis. He also loved fishing, hunting with his friends and family as well as boating and piloting his airplane. He could also often be found in his workshop making repairs or in his greenhouse tending to his plants. John was a man of integrity and honesty, a warrior who battled his illness with grace and dignity.

Those serving as honorary pallbearers include Thomas Hensley, Robert Herrin, Jerry Langdon, Jack Langlois, James H. Lee, Kenneth Loep, Brock Moore, William Rafferty, Ershell Redd, Steve Slack, Robert Wall and Robert Whilden.

A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 19th of March, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston, where the Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson, Jr., Rector, is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward the St. Martin's Hope and Healing Center, 717 Sage Rd., Houston, TX 77056; or to , Texas Gulf Coast, 5433 Westheimer Rd., Ste. 300, Houston, TX 77056.

The family would like to give our sincerest thanks to everyone at MD Anderson Cancer Center for their care and compassion to us all. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019