John Scott Fisher

1972-2019

John Scott Fisher, age 46, was born in Austin, TX. He was the oldest son of Jim Fisher and Judy Resweber. He was preceded in death by his Father, and is survived by his only daughter, Lyra Katherine, a large extended family, many friends and his beloved United States Marine Corp.

Scott, as he was known to friends and family, graduated from St. Thomas High School in Houston, and attended Texas A&M University in College Station. Following his studies at Texas A&M, Scott served in the United States Marine Corp, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. Before being Honorably Discharged in 2004, Scott served as a Primary Marksmanship Instructor, received a Navy & Marine Corp Achievement Medal, Marine Corp Good Conduct Medal, a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, a Rifle Expert Badge and a Pistol Expert Badge.

Scott was an avid outdoorsmen. He loved to hunt and fish, and also enjoyed his time as a member of the Trail Riders Cook Team. For many years you could find Scott and his teammates competing at the HLSR BBQ Cook Off, where recently they received recognition as a 2019 Brisket Finalist.

The family will greet friends at 2pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, with a memorial service to begin at 3pm.

A Memorial Fund benefiting his daughter, Kate, will be established in the immediate future. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary