|
|
John Sherman Sellingsloh
1922-2020
John Sherman Sellingsloh passed away on April 16, 2020, at the age of 97 years after contracting the coronavirus. He was a native and lifelong resident of Houston, the son of Oliver Preston Sellingsloh and Ellen May Sherman. His parents and four grandparents were native Texans, and his eight great-grandparents were early Texas settlers.
John was born on September 6, 1922 in Houston, Texas. As a child, John and his family lived in a house on the corner of Lamar and Bagby Streets in downtown Houston where he often played in nearby Sam Houston Park. John attended Sacred Heart School and Lanier Junior High, and was a member of the Class of 1940 at Lamar High School, its first full-term class. He graduated from Rice University in 1947 with distinction and a Phi Beta Kappa key, and from the University of Texas School of Law in 1950 with honors, ranking first in his graduation class, and as Editor of the Texas Law Review.
He commenced his forty-year legal career in 1950 at Baker Botts, where he became a partner in 1960 and, four years later, the head of the firm's Oil, Gas and Real Estate Department, a position he held for twenty years. All who knew him well, knew that he derived great satisfaction from the practice of law and the way law was practiced at Baker Botts.
John's studies at Rice were interrupted by three years of World War II military service as an enlisted man in the 65th Infantry Division which was initially located at Camp Lucky Strike in Le Havre, France. He later served in the headquarters of the 65th Infantry where he was in charge of battle casualty reports and wrote letters for generals to send to family members of fallen soldiers. During the final months of the war in Europe, John was transferred to the Third Army in Germany. While serving in the Third Army, he oversaw classified files and assisted with the review of the translated letters of German prisoners of war, including Hermann Goering and Rudolf Hess.
John's career at Baker Botts was interrupted by twenty-eight months of Army state-side service during the Korean Conflict, principally as a JAGC officer in the Pentagon and as part of the staff of the Judge Advocate General's School in Charlottesville, Virginia. During his service in Charlottesville, he received a formal commendation for his work as the initial author of the, "The Military Justice Handbook, The Law Officer".
The great loves of John's life were his wives: Dorothy Jean Dayton, his high school sweetheart and wife of thirty years, who died in 1974; Martha Palmer Wallace, his wife of eight years, who died in 1983; and JoAnn Bering Bailey, to whom he was married in 1984 and who survives him. He is also survived by his three children and by Martha's two and JoAnn's six children, all of whom he loved dearly: Nancy Sellingsloh Bertin; Elizabeth Sellingsloh Clarke and husband, John; Robert Dayton Sellingsloh and wife, Elise; Linda Wallace Brill and husband, Bob; Nancy Wallace Clawater and husband, Bill; JoAnn Bailey O'Toole; Kathleen Bailey Dunwoody and husband, David; Patricia Bailey Broussard and husband, John; Paula Bailey Cole and husband, David; Mary Bailey Arnold and husband, Hal; and James Patrick Bailey, Jr. and wife, Reagan. He also cherished his 30 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren, all of whom survive him. His large family was the source of much happiness for John.
His grandchildren from the Sellingsloh family: Allen Bertin, Lindley Bertin Arnoldy, Walker Clarke, Lizzie Clarke Hermes, Laura Sellingsloh, John Sellingsloh; from the Wallace family: Jeffrey Brill, Katie Clawater Walton, Morgan Clawater Berg, Allie Clawater Boyles; and from the Bailey family: Megan O'Toole Garcia, Maura O'Toole Pickup, Amanda O'Toole, Douglas O'Toole, Jr., Lauren Dunwoody Collins, Kathleen Dunwoody Graf, Maggi Dunwoody Cummings, David Dunwoody, Jr., John Broussard, Jr., Emily Broussard Sperandio, Bradley Broussard, David Cole, Jr., Matthew Cole, Christopher Cole, Emily Arnold, Catherine Arnold, John Arnold, James Bailey III, Robert Bailey and Anna Bailey.
John was preceded in death by his only sibling, Sue Sellingsloh Miles, his son-in-law Terry K. Bertin, his granddaughter's husband Charles R. Hermes and his stepson, W. Scott Wallace.
John was the epitome of a man from the greatest generation. He was humble, fair, patient, generous and hardworking. John had the utmost integrity, was steadfast in his principles and beliefs and was admired immensely by his family, friends and colleagues.
John was a long-time Colt .45s and Astros fan and season ticket holder starting with their inaugural season in the Astrodome in 1965. He had a special affection for his 1966 Ford Mustang which he drove until his early 90s. John enjoyed playing golf and loved the many family gatherings in Galveston and Horseshoe Bay. After retirement, John visited his Baker Botts office regularly and took much pleasure in advising and mentoring young partners.
The entire family is forever grateful for the many caregivers who assisted John during his later years.
John was a man of quiet, but sure faith in his Lord and Savior. He was a life-long Catholic and long-time member of St. Michael Church. A private interment honoring John will be held at Glenwood Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of usual remembrances, memorials in John's name may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020