John O. Shipp
1933-2019
Johnnie Oliver Shipp, 86, was born June 11, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas. He entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019, in Montgomery, Texas.
He is survived by his partner Mickey Twilla; son, Steven Shipp and wife Sharon; daughter Julie Schnabel and husband Robert "Bug"; sister-in-law Lynn Marks; grandchildren Taylor and Scott; great-grandchildren Emma, Cameron and Sydney; special family members Penny and John McGee, Becca, Weldon and Tristian; numerous extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at 10:30am, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Champion Forest Baptist Church, 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd., Houston, Texas 77069.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to NAM (Northwest Assistance Ministries) https://www.namonline.org/donate
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 18, 2019