John M. ("Jack") Slavin
1930-2019
John M. ("Jack") Slavin, age 89, passed away on October 9, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas. A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he was surrounded by his family when he passed.
Jack was born October 6, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa, to James C. Slavin and Frances O'Meara Slavin. He attended Drake University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and earned a bachelor's degree in Economics. Upon graduation he moved to Houston, Texas, where he began his career with Graybar Electric, before later co-founding McIver Slavin, Inc. with his partner Joe McIver. Their resulting decades-long personal friendship and professional success were among Jack's fondest remembrances. He met the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann ("Libby") Balzer, in 1959. They were married September 16, 1960 in Houston, where they remained to raise their family. In 1995, Jack and Libby moved to their "river house" in New Braunfels, Texas, where they happily entertained family and friends on the Guadalupe River until moving to their apartment home at EdenHill in 2013.
As a devoted family man and friend, Jack was much loved and respected. He was thoughtful and direct, and his word was his bond.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents James and Frances, his brother James J. Slavin and his sister Mary Francis Woods. He is survived by his beloved wife Libby, daughter Ellen Slavin of Houston, son Andrew Slavin and his wife Stephanie of Atlanta, and grandsons Cameron Slavin and Connor Slavin of Atlanta.
A memorial service will be held in New Braunfels, Texas, at the EdenHill community chapel on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 pm, with Rev. Sarah Currie presiding.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019